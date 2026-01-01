Find Food with Elspeth Hay August 27, 10 AM
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In addition to being our weekly local food reporter, foraging and finding local healthy food is one of Elspeth Hay’s special skills. Leading a limited group of 15, Elspeth will talk and walk as we seek edibles, from nature and nurturers.
In addition to being our weekly local food reporter, foraging and finding local healthy food is one of Elspeth Hay’s special skills. Leading a limited group of 15, Elspeth will talk and walk as we seek edibles, from nature and nurturers.
In addition to being our weekly local food reporter, foraging and finding local healthy food is one of Elspeth Hay’s special skills. Leading a limited group of 15, Elspeth will talk and walk as we seek edibles, from nature and nurturers.
Location: RSVP to receive address