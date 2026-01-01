© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FRR Cheer Squad August 16, 8am

RSVP
This is your opportunity to join the Falmouth Road Race Cheer Squad to help motivate our first ever road race team for CAI. We will gather together along the race route to cheer each runner on as they complete the iconic 7-mile race and celebrate the over $10,000 they have raised together for CAI!

This is your opportunity to join the Falmouth Road Race Cheer Squad to help motivate our first ever road race team for CAI. We will gather together along the race route to cheer each runner on as they complete the iconic 7-mile race and celebrate the over $10,000 they have raised together for CAI!

RSVP