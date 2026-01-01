FRR Cheer Squad August 16, 8am
RSVP
This is your opportunity to join the Falmouth Road Race Cheer Squad to help motivate our first ever road race team for CAI. We will gather together along the race route to cheer each runner on as they complete the iconic 7-mile race and celebrate the over $10,000 they have raised together for CAI!
This is your opportunity to join the Falmouth Road Race Cheer Squad to help motivate our first ever road race team for CAI. We will gather together along the race route to cheer each runner on as they complete the iconic 7-mile race and celebrate the over $10,000 they have raised together for CAI!
This is your opportunity to join the Falmouth Road Race Cheer Squad to help motivate our first ever road race team for CAI. We will gather together along the race route to cheer each runner on as they complete the iconic 7-mile race and celebrate the over $10,000 they have raised together for CAI!