The fall rarity scene is clearly heating up - the last week has brought a cavalcade of unusual birds to our area, more than I can reasonably cover in one piece. It’s a good problem to have if you’re a bird guy, but a problem nonetheless. While these rarities run the gamut from hawk to hummingbird, one towered above them all. Technically it is rare sub-species rather than a full species, but it’s a stunner, and bird that hasn’t been seen in Massachusetts since I was a fresh-faced brand new college graduate way back in ‘96.

Before I get to that marquee bird, several other discoveries bear mentioning. First, a Swainson’s Hawk was photographed over Mass Audubon’s Long Pasture sanctuary in Barnstable. This is the first mid-Cape record for this uncommon hawk of western plains, though they have occasionally been seen out at Race Point over the years. Swainson’s Hawks winter deep in South America, so this bird definitely took a wrong turn at Albuquerque. Look for a big soaring hawk with dark flight feathers and pointier wings than our standard Red-tailed Hawk.

Next, a Red-headed Woodpecker turned up at the banding station at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary. If you’re confused why that’s a rare bird, then you’re thinking of the other woodpecker with a partly red-head, the back of the head to be precise, which is actually the Red-bellied Woodpecker. The Red-headed is so rare that most don’t even know it exists, so they figure the name is up for grabs. But the real thing is a stunning bird with a fully red head - a deep, shiny red – contrasting with a white belly, glossy blue-black back with big white wing patches. The Wellfleet bird was young, so the head was still mostly dark, but still special enough to activate the local bird chasers.

A little further north in Wellfleet the first Western Kingbird of the season was discovered in a yard. For some reason these yellow-bellied cousins of Eastern Kingbirds often end up in the east each fall, though they don’t breed east of central Oklahoma, and winter on the Pacific side of Central America. Despite that, it’s a common enough rarity ‘round here that it’s not even the first one these Wellfleet homeowners have hosted – they had another back in 2021 – and they occasionally show up in twos and threes.

The bird of the week was not so pedestrian. This tall, pale stranger getting most of the attention from bird folk right now is a Great White Heron, a bird that requires some explaining. It’s currently considered a white subspecies of Great Blue Heron, but this is controversial, and the topic is likely to start bar fights among bird taxonomists.

The Great White Heron is even bigger than a Great Blue, making it the continent’s largest heron, with a very limited breeding range mainly in the Florida Keys. Many argue it deserves full species status, which it had from its initial description by John James Audubon in 1835 all the way until 1973, when the species lumpers won out and it was relegated to a form of Great Blue Heron. But a recent scholarly paper on the topic co-authored by a well-known heron biologist and a taxonomist was simply titled “The Great White Heron is a Species”, lest anyone wonder where they stand on the issue.

Whatever it may be, this Great White Heron has taken up residence on Morris Island in Chatham, where it was first seen way back on September 4, but, somehow, despite being an immense, bright white bird, was not subsequently seen again until this past weekend. It is only the third or fourth ever seen in the state.

For you reluctant, would be birders, always doubting your own abilities, take note – this super rare heron was initially found and photographed by a non-birder, or at least a very new birder. So don’t be shy – take that next step, buy those good binoculars and start proudly self-identifying as a birder. It can be addictive, so be careful about getting in too deep – before you know it you could find yourself starting bar fights over the species status of obscure herons.

