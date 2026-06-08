Win Tickets!

Summer 2026 Cape Cod Speaker Series live: June 11 through August 25 Four celebrated authors and experts will discuss everything from aristocrats to the Celtics. CAI has two tickets to each event to share with you. These live discussions are brought to you by the Cape Cod Speaker series whose mission is to is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bring nationally recognized experts and thought leaders to Cape Cod to share diverse perspectives, address challenging issues, and stimulate conversations on topics like global affairs, politics, science, and the arts.

Location: Tilden Center for the Arts at Cape Cod Community College