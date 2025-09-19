First Cape Cod, now New Bedford: Nurses picket over labor contract

In the latest in a series of labor actions by nurses around the region, registered nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford picketed outside the hospital Wednesday.

The action follows a separate informational picket by Cape Cod Healthcare nurses in July as part of each group’s contract negotiations. The nurses are not on strike, and nurses on Cape Cod have since ratified a contract.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says the St. Luke’s nurses are seeking increases in staffing levels to protect patients and reduce burnout. The nurses are also looking for a raise, in line with what others have received at Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth.

In addition, the union says nurses who work in labor and delivery, postpartum care, and the Level II nursery should be allowed to select their own specialties. Nurses in those areas are floated from one area to another, the union says, forcing them to “practice in areas in which they do not feel competent.”

“Both nurses and patients suffer in this system,” the union said in a news release.

Asked to respond, the nonprofit owner of St. Luke’s Hospital, Southcoast Health, said it is committed to reaching an agreement that includes fair, sustainable raises and sufficient staffing to deliver high-quality care.

“Southcoast Health is always advocating for our employees so they can provide exceptional care and service to the people of the South Coast region,” the organization said in an emailed statement attributed to Alicia Pimentel, associate chief nursing officer at St. Luke’s.

Registered nurses at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital, both operated by Cape Cod Healthcare, recently ratified a new contract. They had voted in July to allow a three-day strike, but did not go on strike.

Registered nurses who work for the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, which is part of Cape Cod Healthcare, are still negotiating. They have authorized a three-day strike if they cannot reach a contract.