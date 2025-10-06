© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists and fishermen team up to reduce seabird bycatch

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published October 6, 2025 at 6:38 PM EDT
Seabirds aggregate behind the F/V Constance Sea during a gillnet set.
Coonamessett Farm Foundation research technician Kelly Alves
Seabirds aggregate behind the F/V Constance Sea during a gillnet set.

This time of year, spiny dogfish are swimming in the water off Cape Cod and the great shearwater seabird is also passing through. That combination can be trouble when spiny dogfish gillnet fishermen bait their nets.

Scientists with the Coonamesset Farm Foundation are working with five spiny dogfish fishing vessels out of Chatham to reduce seabird bycatch, saving both birds and nets.

Liese Siemann is a CFF Senior Research Biologist. She says by working with the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, they’ve been able to identify baiting techniques that keep seabirds out of gillnets.

“With scientists and fishermen working together, we’ve been able to demonstrate that there are ways to successfully fish but also reduce bycatch,” Siemann said. “And so, it’s good for science, it's good for the environment, it's good for the fishermen.”

The research is in its second season and, so far, the study indicates that the baiting techniques that reduce bycatch might also increase dogfish yield.
Local News
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes