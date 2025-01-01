Next month, Amy Kolb Noyes will join Cape and Islands public radio station CAI as a Science/Environmental reporter. Kolb Noyes will be reporting on the important research and discovery happening in the science organizations in the Cape and Islands region. She will also cover the pressures of growth and tourism on the environment.

Kolb Noyes is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print, broadcast and digital media in New England since 1991. Her first job in professional radio was at WVMX in Stowe, VT where she worked as News Director and co-host of The Morning Show. Kolb Noyes spent 14 years as a reporter, host and producer at Vermont Public Radio. During that time she contributed to several national radio programs and podcasts, including NPR's flagship news programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Kolb Noyes created, curated and hosted six seasons of Dorothy's List, VPR's radio book club for middle grade readers.

“CAI is situated in what I call a science mecca, especially when it comes to marine research. Cape and Islands residents know how special our region’s natural environment is to our way of life, and rely on CAI to deliver nuanced coverage of new scientific discoveries, climate updates, and more, in a dedicated way only public media can,” says CAI Executive Editor Mindy Todd. “I’m excited to welcome Amy Kolb Noyes to CAI, where she’ll bring decades of journalistic experience to a beat which sits at the heart of the Cape and Islands.”

CAI, a service of the public media powerhouse GBH, provides listener-supported public radio to Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and the South Coast at WCAI 90.1, WNAN 91.1, and WZAI 94.3 with a range of localized offerings like public affairs program The Point and recently-premiered The Garden Lady with plant expert C.L Fornari. CAI is also participating in a new initiative called Connecting the Commonwealth, in which GBH reporters from across Massachusetts team up to create statewide content, as well as share CAI’s coverage with other public media outlets from Boston to Springfield. This fall, CAI will be relocating to its new home at Cape Symphony in Falmouth.

“Public radio has been an important part of my career, and I look forward to expanding my reporting to the Cape and Islands as part of the remarkable team at CAI,” said Kolb Noyes. “I look forward to getting to know the community in a new way and serving as a connector between listeners and the ever-changing environmental and science news that originates from the Cape and Islands region.”

