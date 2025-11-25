Environmental report details $4.5 billion Cape Cod bridges project

The state has filed a federal environmental document detailing plans for the replacement of the Cape Cod bridges.

The Draft Environmental Impact Statement gives the public an opportunity to review and comment on the effects of the $4.5 billion construction project. A 45-day public comment period lasts through Jan. 5.

The filing is a crucial step in the federal permitting process.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has created an interactive summary site for the public to view the document in an interactive format. A PDF version of the chapters, sections, and appendices can also be found online .

The Department of Transportation plans to host a public hearing at Admiral's Hall at Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Officials will speak and accept public comment on the federal filing.

Public comments can also be submitted through the interactive site or through an online comment form .

The state version of the report was released earlier this year.

Both bridges, the Bourne and the Sagamore, are scheduled to be replaced.

The Sagamore will go first, with construction anticipated to start in early 2028.

Replacement of the Bourne Bridge is not yet fully funded.