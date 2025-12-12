State to seek public comment on Cape Cod bridges project Tuesday

The effect of new Cape Cod bridges on the environment — both the human environment and natural environment — will be the focus of a meeting Tuesday in Bourne to solicit public comment on a major federal filing.

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will discuss the content of the recently filed Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

They will accept public comment in person or online, where the document is available for review . A comment form is also online. The public comment period runs through Jan. 5.

The Bourne and Sagamore bridges, both 90 years old, are being replaced at an estimated cost of $4.5 billion.

The Dec. 16 meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.