Behavioral health professionals call for improvements in system

Several dozen people who work in the behavioral health field on Cape Cod and the Islands met at Cape Tech in Harwich on Feb. 2 to learn more about state programs that affect their work and to offer suggestions for improvement.

The state's Secretary of Health and Human Services Kiame Mahaniah was on hand to listen.

Some in law enforcement called for better coordination of mental health services to assist officers who are often thrust into situations they are not thoroughly trained for. Representatives of Island hospitals urged streamlining of regulations regarding transportation of people needing behavioral health services to off-island hospitals.

The organizer of the roundtable discussion, Democratic Cape and Islands State Sen. Julian Cyr, who was a key figure in rewriting and passing state laws governing policy and resources for mental health issues and treatment spoke with CAI's John Basile.