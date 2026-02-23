Bomb cyclone hits coastal New England

The Cape seems to be getting the brunt of the blizzard still pounding Massachusetts.

Almost the entire Outer Cape has been without power for hours as of 1 p.m. on Monday, along with most of the rest of the Cape and nearly 100% of Falmouth.

Amy Kolb Noyes Winds and snow make a nearly monotone scene at Great Pond, in East Falmouth.

Local officials say that the thick heavy snow – coupled with very strong winds – is causing tree limbs to pull down power lines.

Falmouth officials say that poles are snapped and telephone, internet and power lines are down across town.

The National Weather Service has reported winds up to 83 miles an hour on Nantucket, the highest reported so far in Massachusetts as of 1 p.m. Monday. Seventy-seven miles an hour is, so far, the high on the Cape, reported in Wellfleet.

Local snow reports from the Cape and Islands haven't been tallied yet by the National Weather Service but Taunton, in Bristol County, is reporting 25 inches as of 1 pm Monday.

