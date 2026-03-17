State launches second bidding process to revamp Barnstable service plaza and 17 others

The Healey administration has launched a second bidding process to redo the Route 6 service plaza in Barnstable, along with 17 others statewide, after a dispute over the first contract award last year brought the plan to a halt.

In addition to Barnstable, plazas on the Massachusetts Turnpike and Routes 3, 24, and 128 are included in the bidding.

The Department of Transportation plans to divide the plazas into three groups so contractors do not have to bid on the entire project. That should attract more qualified bidders and competitive proposals, the department said in a press release.

The Barnstable plaza, at the junction of Routes 6 and 132, has a Burger King, a Dunkin’, a Mobil gas station, and restrooms.

A public-private commission to be appointed this spring will oversee the writing of a request for proposals.

Gov. Maura Healey will appoint four members of the commission, and one member each will be appointed by Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, and State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.

