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State launches second bidding process to revamp Barnstable service plaza and 17 others

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
The service plaza on Rt. 6 in Barnstable that includes a Burger King and Dunkin' is one of 18 around the state slated for renovation.
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The service plaza on Rt. 6 in Barnstable that includes a Burger King and Dunkin' is one of 18 around the state slated for renovation.

The Healey administration has launched a second bidding process to redo the Route 6 service plaza in Barnstable, along with 17 others statewide, after a dispute over the first contract award last year brought the plan to a halt.

In addition to Barnstable, plazas on the Massachusetts Turnpike and Routes 3, 24, and 128 are included in the bidding.

The Department of Transportation plans to divide the plazas into three groups so contractors do not have to bid on the entire project. That should attract more qualified bidders and competitive proposals, the department said in a press release.

The Barnstable plaza, at the junction of Routes 6 and 132, has a Burger King, a Dunkin’, a Mobil gas station, and restrooms.

A public-private commission to be appointed this spring will oversee the writing of a request for proposals.

Gov. Maura Healey will appoint four members of the commission, and one member each will be appointed by Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, and State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.
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Local News BarnstableTransportation
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes