Demonstrators send 'No Kings' message at Hyannis rally

The nationwide No Kings movement came to the Airport Rotary in Hyannis on Saturday (March 28) as thousands of people turned out to speak against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Demonstrators lined the roadway on all sides of the rotary. Many carried signs with messages including: “No crown for the clown,”“Democracy dies when good people stay silent,” “Democracy needs your courage,” and more. Some called for the release of the complete Epstein files, others opposed the war with Iran. Many signs carried messages opposed the ICE and its tactics.

Eric Shufelt of West Barnstable said President Trump embarrasses the nation.

“He’s the head of the snake that has to get cut off. Everyone under him has to go as well. He’s a poor example for the rest of the world, making our country look bad,” Shufelt said.

Pamela Danforth, visiting the Cape from Rhode Island, said she was happy to join in the demonstration.

“We’ve got to step up and protect the rule of law,” Danforth said.

Some sang songs from more than half a century ago, including “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” while others did a call-and-response chant of “Show me what democracy looks like,” answered by “This is what democracy looks like.”

Ron Cadillac of South Yarmouth held a sign lamenting the lack of truth-telling by the Trump administration.

“It’s outrageous. It’s like we are a two-bit dictatorship and we used to be a democracy,” Cadillac said. “We are not a democracy any more.”

Sarah Igoe of South Yarmouth said one of the many reasons she was drawn to the demonstration was the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. And she said it ism up to the people to take back their government.

“We need to all come out in unison to talk about what we see on the news and what’s happening in this world. We have to protest and we have to be loud and we have to be proud.”

While estimating the size of the crowd is an inexact science it appeared that four to five thousand people lined the rotary in all directions.

Similar demonstrations were held in other locations on the Cape, the Southcoast and the Islands.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported that about 800 people turned out at the Five Corners in Vineyard Haven for a No Kings demonstration.