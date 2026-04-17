From rescuing a hiker to preventing disaster, Mashpee teen at it again

Most high schoolers get through four years of school without saving someone’s life, nor do they step in to prevent disaster.

Jack Borowski arguably has done both in the last year.

In November, he helped carry an injured woman down a mountain in New Hampshire; and on Friday, he put out a small fire that was moments away from decimating the Mashpee senior center, or worse.

We caught up with Jack for some insight into his decision making and also to give him some props.