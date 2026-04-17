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From rescuing a hiker to preventing disaster, Mashpee teen at it again

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published April 17, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT
Student flames Mashpee
Courtesy Sarah Borowski
Jack Borowski extinguishing a fire at the Mashpee Senior Center

Most high schoolers get through four years of school without saving someone’s life, nor do they step in to prevent disaster.

Jack Borowski arguably has done both in the last year.

In November, he helped carry an injured woman down a mountain in New Hampshire; and on Friday, he put out a small fire that was moments away from decimating the Mashpee senior center, or worse.

We caught up with Jack for some insight into his decision making and also to give him some props.
Local News
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton