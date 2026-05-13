Secretary visits Cape Cod affordable housing as more towns adopt 'seasonal' designation

Cape Cod affordable housing was in the spotlight Tuesday as the state’s new housing secretary, Juana Matias, toured properties in Dennis, Wellfleet, and Truro.

Housing is the Healey administration’s No. 1 priority, she said.

“We understand that the challenges here are unique, that the cost of construction is just as much as you see in Boston,” she said. “And in the Office of Housing and Livable Communities, you have a partner that wants to help you figure out what you can do to continue to build.”

Cape and Islands officials have said that in addition to building, reusing existing structures is critical to meet the region’s needs.

Matias visited four homes built by Habitat for Humanity in Dennis and the 46-unit Residences at Lawrence Hill in Wellfleet, developed on town-owned land by the nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing.

In Truro, she was scheduled to make stops at three locations: the Cloverleaf site, which will have 43 rental units; the Truro Motor Inn; and the Walsh property.

She congratulated the towns of Brewster and Dennis on adopting the state’s Seasonal Communities designation at their respective Town Meetings last week.

“We're really just proud of you and want to congratulate you,” she said in impromptu remarks.

In seasonal communities, the demand for summer homes and short-term rentals drives up housing prices, often making it difficult for year-round residents to afford homes.

The state designation allows towns to use a variety of policy tools to make housing more affordable for middle-income residents and those who earn more than middle income, but still cannot afford housing because of the exorbitant cost. For example, towns can subsidize housing for town workers and increase the tax exemption on a principal residence.

The voluntary program also carries some requirements. Towns must allow so-called “tiny houses,” and they must allow homes to be built on undersized lots, provided those homes are for year-round housing.

Towns can apply for housing-related grants expected to range from $50,000 to $175,000.

State Sen. Julian Cyr said the popularity of the program demonstrates the urgent need for housing that people can afford.

“Seasonal Communities gives our towns a toolkit to help subsidize attainable housing, … for working Cape Codders and Islanders who make above area median income, up to 250 percent of area median income,” he said.

Nine towns on Cape Cod have adopted the Seasonal Communities designation, along with Nantucket and all six towns on Martha’s Vineyard.

Gov. Maura Healey appointed Matias in February as secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, following the departure of Sec. Ed Augustus.