© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer tourism forecast: Cape Cod sees uptick in short-term rentals, expecting continued slowdown of Canadian tourism.

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published May 25, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
Panelists speak during the Housing to Protect Cape Cod summit, Oct. 17, 2024. From left: Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Eric Shupin, chief of policy, Executive Office of Housing & Livable Communities; and Edward Augustus, Massachusetts secretary of housing and livable communities.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
Panelists speak during the Housing to Protect Cape Cod summit in 2024. Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is at left

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the official start to summer on the Cape.

There’s a lot of questions for the tourism economy with high gas prices, a harsher immigration policy from the federal government, and frustrated neighbors to the north.

CAI's Sam Houghton speaks with the Chief Executive Officer for the Cape Cod Commission Paul Niedzwiecki to get a forecast of what we might be expecting this summer and how businesses are feeling.

Some highlights: Atlantic white sharks have had no negative impact on the tourism economy — if anything Niedzwiecki says they've helped — and short-term rentals are up so far ahead of the summer.
Local News
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton