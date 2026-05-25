Summer tourism forecast: Cape Cod sees uptick in short-term rentals, expecting continued slowdown of Canadian tourism.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the official start to summer on the Cape.

There’s a lot of questions for the tourism economy with high gas prices, a harsher immigration policy from the federal government, and frustrated neighbors to the north.

CAI's Sam Houghton speaks with the Chief Executive Officer for the Cape Cod Commission Paul Niedzwiecki to get a forecast of what we might be expecting this summer and how businesses are feeling.

Some highlights: Atlantic white sharks have had no negative impact on the tourism economy — if anything Niedzwiecki says they've helped — and short-term rentals are up so far ahead of the summer.

