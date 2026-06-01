© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vineyard high school project, at $333 million, heads to voters

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published June 1, 2026 at 11:16 AM EDT
MVRHS School building rendering
Martha's Vineyard Regional High School Building Committee
/
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/675887c352cd060bc8ad1b63/t/69ef4da52ba26111da0559e8/1777290661191/Building+Committee+26-04-16+Presentation+%28Plans+%2B+Renders%29.pdf
A rendering of the proposed Martha's Vineyard Regional High School addition and renovation.

It’s been called the most expensive regional project on Martha’s Vineyard: the renovation and addition of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, which is estimated at $333 million.

After years of planning, the state has pledged a substantial reimbursement to the six Vineyard towns, if the project is supported by voters.

That’s all coming a head on Tuesday at the polls.

CAI's Sam Houghton spoke with Richie Smith, Superintendent of Vineyard schools, to help us understand what’s at stake ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Polls are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all six towns on Tuesday.
Tags
Local News CAI Interviews
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton