Vineyard high school project, at $333 million, heads to voters

It’s been called the most expensive regional project on Martha’s Vineyard: the renovation and addition of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, which is estimated at $333 million.

After years of planning, the state has pledged a substantial reimbursement to the six Vineyard towns, if the project is supported by voters.

That’s all coming a head on Tuesday at the polls.

CAI's Sam Houghton spoke with Richie Smith, Superintendent of Vineyard schools, to help us understand what’s at stake ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Polls are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all six towns on Tuesday.