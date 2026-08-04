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Dreaming of a house on Cape Cod? The National Seashore will lease you one — as a restoration project

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published August 4, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
The Cape Cod National Seashore is offering these three homes for lease and rehabilitation. From left: the Ahearn House in Wellfleet, the Sirna Studio in Wellfleet, and the Higgins House in Truro.
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The Cape Cod National Seashore is offering these three homes for lease and rehabilitation. From left: the Ahearn House in Wellfleet, the Sirna Studio in Wellfleet, and the Higgins House in Truro.
National Park Service
The Ahearn House.
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The Ahearn House.
National Park Service
The Ahearn House kitchen.
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The Ahearn House kitchen.
National Park Service
The Sirna Studio.
4 of 7  — Sirna Studio 1.jpg
The Sirna Studio.
National Park Service
The Sirna Studio.
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The Sirna Studio.
National Park Service
The Higgins House.
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The Higgins House.
National Park Service
The Higgins House kitchen
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The Higgins House kitchen.
National Park Service

Ever dreamed of living in an old Cape Cod house on the Outer Cape? Or maybe a mid-century studio with a wall of windows?

Three historic homes inside the Cape Cod National Seashore are up for lease. All need work, and lessees are expected to do significant restoration as part of the arrangement.

Two are 19th century Cape Cod-style houses: the Ahearn House in Wellfleet and the Jedediah Higgins House in Truro, each on three acres.

Higgins House interior.
National Park Service
Higgins House interior.

The third home for lease is a live-in art studio, the Anthony and Allison Sirna Studio in Wellfleet, on a one-acre lot.

The Cape Cod National Seashore says private investment in the homes ensures their continued stewardship.

But small investors may not make the cut; material from the National Park Service says preference “may be given” to proposals that include all three properties.

The minimum lease term is 10 years.

The Sirna Studio kitchen.
National Park Service
The Sirna Studio kitchen.

Lease prices represent fair market rent, as determined by the National Park Service. They range from $830 a month for the studio to just over $2,100 for the Higgins House.

Interested parties must submit a proposal by Nov. 1 to rehabilitate one or more of the homes.

Appointment-only tours will be held through mid-September.

The request for proposals and additional information are available online.
Tags
Local News Cape Cod National SeashoreWellfleetTruroArchitectureHousingNew England News Collaborative
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes