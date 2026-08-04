In heated Moulton-Markey debate, Epstein files makes unexpected appearance

A matchup between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Seth Moulton on Monday night's GBH and Boston 25 debate immediately turned into fiery exchanges about age, the Iran war funding, their financial records, and transgender rights.

But midway through, the debate took a stunning turn when the candidates had the opportunity to ask each other questions. Moulton came out with a bombshell question for the incumbent.

"In the newly released Epstein files, your name appears repeatedly. I'm not going to get into all the details, but I do want to ask one question," he said. "Why would you even take a meeting with a lobbyist on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein?"

"What you are doing right now is absolutely reprehensible," Markey responded, seemingly stunned by the question.

After the debate, the senator hit back on the topic.

"At no time did I ever meet with anyone related to Epstein on anything that has to do with Epstein at all. I don't know Epstein, I don't know his business, I have nothing to do with him. This was an unethical attack by a desperate man," said Markey.

In the candidates' second debate, moderated by Adam Reilly of GBH News and Kerry Kavanaugh of Boston 25, the issue of transgender rights, which has plagued Seth Moulton throughout the campaign, turned up early. Back in 2024, Moulton made comments against transgender athletes, saying that he wouldn't want his daughters to play on a field with genetically-male athletes. In recent years he has walked those comments back.

When asked about it, he looked right into the camera and said he was sorry for those comments.

"To the trans community feeling the weight and the pain of the Trump administration policies. I deeply recognize your trauma, and I'm sorry if my comments hurt you. That was not my intention."

Markey touted efforts to defend trans-kids as the Trump administration, and recently the Supreme Court, have focused on banning athletes from sport, saying those kids deserved to be loved, not "thrown under the bus" by Moulton.

Moulton, 47, who has made age the cornerstone of this campaign, brought up Markey's age on several occasions. Markey, who turned 80 just a few weeks ago, said that ideas, not age, are what matter.

"Very clearly he is a politician of the past. He is the worst of old Washington, and that's what he represents. Opposition to Medicare for all, support for a defense budget that is being used to fight a war in Iran unconstitutionally, and throwing trans kids under the bus," said Markey after the debate. "That's all politics of the past. I'm politics of the future and defending and advancing policy that is important to Massachusetts families today."

The two were both asked whether they support term limits. Markey said, "Well, we have term limits, they're called elections,"

Moulton answered that not only is he in support of term limits, but also age limits for elected officials.

"I do support them, because I think that too many people in Washington are clinging to power for too long," said Moulton. "I think we need to have an honest discussion about age limits. We've seen what's happened in the last two weeks with Senator (Lindsay) Graham and Senator (Mitch) McConnell. We can not afford to lose another vote to Trump and the MAGA Republicans and a conservative Supreme Court because a senator misses a vote due to a health reason."

When asked, Markey said if he had a health issue that would prevent him from performing his duties, he would absolutely step down. He said he would expect Moulton, or any member of Congress, to do the same.

The candidates also charged each other with financial improprieties. Markey repeated accusations that Moulton and his wife, a sports industry executive, have used his position in Congress to profit in the private sector.

Moulton vehemently denied these claims, going so far as to call Markey sexist for the accusation.

"These attacks are false; they are just not true. We have followed every law and ethics rule above and beyond. Every time Sen. Markey implies these investments are due to my job and not my wife's success, that's not only wrong its sexist. Sen. Markey, you and I have both married up," Moulton quipped.

Despite a tense hour of barbed exchanges, the two Democrats aligned on some issues, such as ending the war in Iran and lowering energy costs. Both defined themselves as 'progressive Democrats.'

After the debate, Markey, who had made a point of bringing up several endorsements he'd received, said he thinks that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were smiling for the message that he shared.

"I think the progressive message won tonight," he said, "and I think I delivered it."

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