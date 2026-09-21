The Cowboy Campers of Vineyard Haven and the (mostly) great circumnavigation

Two Vineyarders in their 20s spent three days and two nights at the tail end of summer, “cowboy camping” and hiking around the entire coast of Martha's Vineyard, including Chappaquiddick.

Rawson Clough and Michael Cherchio navigated ticks in Tashmoo, the many channels — narrow and wide — of the Vineyard, as well as the spotlights of local guards while ducking through the dunes along South Beach.

They recounted part of their story to CAI.