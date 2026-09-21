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The Cowboy Campers of Vineyard Haven and the (mostly) great circumnavigation

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
Rawson Clough and Michael Cherchio completed a walk around the entire Martha's Vineyard earlier this summer, including Chappaquiddick.
Courtesy Michael Cherchio
Rawson Clough and Michael Cherchio completed a walk around the entire Martha's Vineyard earlier this summer, including Chappaquiddick.

Two Vineyarders in their 20s spent three days and two nights at the tail end of summer, “cowboy camping” and hiking around the entire coast of Martha's Vineyard, including Chappaquiddick.

Rawson Clough and Michael Cherchio navigated ticks in Tashmoo, the many channels — narrow and wide — of the Vineyard, as well as the spotlights of local guards while ducking through the dunes along South Beach.

They recounted part of their story to CAI.

Local News
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton