Yes, most of southeastern Mass. is still in a drought

Despite the recent nor’easter and other rain events, drought designations for the Cape, South Coast and Islands did not change in September.

The Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force met on Thursday and voted to keep drought levels the same in southeastern Massachusetts. The Southeast Region remains at level one drought conditions, Cape Cod and Nantucket are still in a level two drought, and there are normal conditions, meaning no drought, in Dukes County.

State Hydrologist Viki Zoltay reported rain from last month’s nor’easter helped parts of the region, but noted it takes time for groundwater to recharge.

"So that good soaking from the nor'easter is still yet to be seen," she said. "A few days is not nearly enough for this region. It will take weeks, if not a month or more, to see that improvement."

Task Force Co-chair Vadana Rao noted we are into the third year of this drought, which started in June 2024.

Rao led a discussion on potentially moving Nantucket to a level three drought, but the group ultimately voted to hold Nantucket at level two.

"That part of the state is just missing most rainfall events, it looks like," Rao commented.

In other parts of the state, the Northeast Region’s drought level was raised from level one to level two and the Connecticut River Valley Region was downgraded from a level one drought to normal conditions.