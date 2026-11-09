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Via locks and Great Lakes R/V Neil Armstrong navigated from Massachusetts to Minnesota

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:29 PM EST
A map of a voyage from Cape Cod to Lake Superior
Natalie Renier
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©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
At 238 feet long, the R/V Neil Armstrong traveled more than 2,500 nautical miles from Woods Hole, Mass. to Duluth, Minn., navigating rivers, locks, and inland waterways on its journey to support science in Lake Superior.

The ocean research vessel Neil Armstrong left its home port of Woods Hole on Oct. 28 and, on the morning of Nov. 9, arrived at Duluth, Minn. on its first inland voyage.

Much like the man for which it’s named, the ocean research vessel Neil Armstrong is braving a strange new environment – fresh water.

The 238-foot research vessel operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has made its way down the St. Lawrence River, through locks and Great Lakes, and has arrived in Duluth, Minn.

The ship is supporting an effort to detect neutrinos in Lake Superior. Neutrinos are subatomic particles with no electrical charge that are difficult to detect. The project is led by the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The ship is carrying large frames called detector arrays, fabricated at WHOI to aid in the research.

According to WHOI, the Armstrong will spend two weeks placing the frames on the bottom of Lake Superior. The 30-foot tall frames weigh about 8,000 pounds when mounted with equipment and must be placed in precise locations.

The ship and crew are scheduled to begin the return trip to Woods Hole on November 28.
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Local News scienceenvironmentWoods Hole Oceanographic Insititution
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes