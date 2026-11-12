Friends of Children's Cove hires first executive director

The number of sex crimes against children has been trending upward in Massachusetts in recent years, especially online, and the Cape and Islands is no exception.

Children's Cove is a local child advocacy center where families can go to get help when their children are victims of these crimes. Friends of Children's Cove helps support that work.

For the first time, the Friends group has hired an executive director: Jennifer Morgan, who spent the last 14 years as executive director of the Osterville Historical Museum.

CAI's Gilda Geist spoke with Morgan about her new role.

Gilda Geist Can you tell me a little bit about the Friends organization and how long it's been around?

Jennifer Morgan Friends of Children's Cove has been around for almost 30 years, as has Children's Cove. And the Friends group, which is the nonprofit that I am the new executive director of, is dedicated to providing resources to help and support the great, amazing work that the staff does at Children's Cove. So, we are there to really fill the gaps.

GG What went into the decision to hire an executive director?

JM I think it's really a moment in time for the organization. And I think like a lot of volunteer-based organizations, there's a point where it gets to a certain size and there are so many programs and initiatives going on that it really takes a full-time staff person to sort of take it to the next level and lead the way. And that's exactly the point that the board was at for Friends of Children's Cove, that it really reached the next level. And the need is growing. The rise of cases, the rise in the level of support needed for these children and families is growing. And so, to really stay true to the mission of the Friends of Children's Cove, to provide that support, to make sure that those emergency resources are in place and in hand for every child, for every family who's in need and in crisis really brought us to this point.

GG Child safety and child advocacy—it's an emotionally very heavy topic. I'm sure it's not a light decision to go into a field like this. I'm wondering if you could tell me a little bit about how you got involved in this work.

JM We were all children once, right? They are probably the most vulnerable out there, and all of us having been children and realizing the impact that people have had in our own worlds when we as children needed something or someone or resources, and having those in place made all the difference in the world. And so being able to help in that situation, to provide the resources needed, and quite frankly, a lot of the financial resources needed, is really the calling. It not only impacts that family, those children, their siblings, their classmates, but it goes further than that and it impacts future generations. I am a mother. I have raised my children here on Cape Cod year-round, and to give back to this community really spoke to me, not only personally, but professionally as well. And having run a nonprofit on Cape Cod for 15 years, I know how vibrant and generous and giving this place is.

GG Anything new coming up?

JM So, we're looking at several initiatives in terms of things like food baskets and gift baskets as we go into the holidays to make things a little bit easier and lighter for families that are impacted. As we go forward, we are looking ahead to marking 30 years of Children's Cove, so you'll see more of that and more of the educational aspect that Children's Cove provides to get the word out. And that's really part of the messaging: making sure that people know more about the Friends group, that Friends really does fill the gap when typical budget items don't cover all of those emergency needs that kids and families really are most grateful for.