Clinicians at Outer Cape Health Services use artificial intelligence tools to help with tasks from notetaking to diagnostics.

That's according to Tyler Jager of the Provincetown Independent.

CAI's Gilda Geist spoke with Tyler to learn more.

Gilda Geist How is artificial intelligence used at Outer Cape Health Services?

Tyler Jager Outer Cape Health Services has adopted two major AI programs in their everyday health care delivery that have really changed the game for patients and providers. One is Abridge, which is essentially a transcription service that works as an AI scribe that takes recordings of appointments with patients and summarizes them in the form of a clinical note. Their other major tool is OpenEvidence, which is increasingly a really popular search tool among providers across the country. And that's essentially sort of like ChatGPT, but only for doctors. You need a license to access it. You can ask open-ended questions like what kinds of medications or tests [are recommended], or potentially even diagnostic questions like: what's causing this symptom that a patient's feeling? These tools are really being broadly adopted and they represent a huge transformation of primary care, especially in these community health centers that are increasingly reliant on things like telehealth to meet all their patients' needs.

GG When did Outer Cape Health start using these AI tools? And what's your understanding of what went into the decision to have clinicians use these?

TJ According to Damian Archer, CEO of Outer Cape Health Services, adopting the tools here dated back to spring 2025. And once AI started to become more widely adopted by the health care industry, a group of administrators and doctors at Outer Cape began meeting monthly to discuss how clinicians could use it and how they should use it safely. They developed a sort of governance committee that would decide on policies for how they handle AI use, and [the committee decided] that if an employee was going to use it, they need to submit the proposal for the use to IT and compliance staff, and it has to be vetted for compliance with like HIPAA rules—which are the federal rules that protect private health information—and then approved on a case-by-case basis.

GG There are potential benefits and dangers to using AI, especially for something as serious as people's health. How does Outer Cape Health balance the risks and the advantages of using AI?

TJ I spoke to three providers, and they all said that using an AI scribe can result in a more complete and more comprehensive note. Otherwise, often as a doctor, you're typing furiously while someone is speaking, so you're looking at a screen while also trying to listen to your patient, and that can often result in things getting missed. So, they feel that can air things into a clinical note that otherwise they would not necessarily catch. Another advantage they cite is that it helps with clinician burnout. A lot of time is dedicated by providers in primary care to writing up a clinical note, to trying to look through diagnosis, and it's really hard to recruit in primary care, and particularly in rural areas that are distant, like Outer Cape Health. And so, they think that that is going to help retain people who do want to work here. But at the same time, as you said, guardrails are something that all three of them cited [as important], and they worry particularly both about how patients themselves might use these tools and how younger providers who aren't used to a world without AI might use them and not know how to rely on their own experience and intuition about what's good advice from a search tool and what's bad advice. And then finally, in particular with youth and mental health, they sort of worry that what an AI translates to can lead kids and teens to downplay their symptoms based on what they learn if they're themselves trying to research what's going on with them using a chatbot.

GG How have patients responded to the introduction of these AI tools at Outer Cape Health?

TJ [Two] clinicians I spoke to [each] only knew one of their patients out of 1,200 to 1,300 that they see a year who had asked not to use the AI scribe. They did say that some patients do have concerns about privacy and not knowing exactly what an AI is going to scribe, which is one reason they still think that it's better to learn how to take notes without using AI at all before deciding when to use what in what situation. And then also, according to the health center, they're seeing a huge rise in patients using AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude to research their own ailments. And that's a big difference between using those tools and using something like Open Evidence, which can only use and cite research that's medical literature. It can't just scrape the broader internet to decide on what the answer to a question about injury or an ailment is. So, they cautioned that that should never replace a doctor's input.

Read Tyler's full story in the Provincetown Independent.