The National Day of Mourning—an annual event held on Thanksgiving in Plymouth to recognize the genocide against Native Americans—will go forward this year, even as organizers and the town are at odds over this year’s event.

The United American Indians of New England put on the event each year, where people gather on Cole’s Hill overlooking Plymouth Rock and listen to speakers talk about historic atrocities against Native Americans, their Indigenous identities and experiences, and the current struggles and triumphs they face. After that, participants march through Plymouth.

The town of Plymouth is refusing to provide a stage for the event, as it has done since 1998. The UAINE says the town has to provide the stage under a 1998 settlement agreement, and the town says it doesn’t.

The agreement stems from the 1997 National Day of Mourning , when Plymouth police violently clashed with participants who were reportedly attempting to march through the streets of historic Plymouth. Twenty-five demonstrators were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.

The town and the UAINE were at odds for about a year over that day, until they reached a settlement agreement . The UAINE would agree not to bring civil claims against the town over the 1997 Day of Mourning, and the town would allow the group to hold the National Day of Mourning every year going forward. All charges against those arrested at the 1997 march were dropped, according to the UAINE.

The 1998 agreement included 23 stipulations. One of them says the town must let the UAINE use its “showmobile”—a portable stage—for the event.

Mahtowin Munro is co-leader of the UAINE. She said the town has made it hard to put on the event this year and last year, when her group took the town of Plymouth to court over similar issues.

“We really weren't having problems with them until the last few years,” Munro said. “We want to have an educational and uplifting National Day of Mourning every year. Plymouth just seems to want to find ways to stifle our speech.”

Munro also said the town wants the UAINE to buy insurance for the day of the event, but she doesn’t think they should have to.

“Our attorneys told them during the course of the year that if they wanted this insurance coverage for the day, they were more than welcome to go and get it themselves,” she said. “They've refused to do that.”

The town said in a statement that it has “gone above and beyond to accommodate UAINE’s event,” and that UAINE has been unresponsive to its attempts to negotiate.

UAINE posted a press release online announcing that the Plymouth select board “voted to breach” the 1998 agreement on November 10. Plymouth officials did not confirm or deny that in a statement to CAI.

“There is no end date on the 1998 agreement,” Munro said. “It applies every year because we do National Day of Mourning every single year since 1970.”

The UAINE has filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order in Plymouth Superior Court that would require the town to honor the 1998 agreement and provide a stage. Munro said UAINE is trying to get a court date before the day of the event on Thursday, but the event will go forward no matter what.

The town has been facing pressure to back down from the dispute. In a select board meeting this week , about 20 people spoke during public comment to criticize the town or express support for the UAINE.

One of them was Chali'naru Dones, an Indigenous Taíno woman living in Massachusetts.

“I stand here in solidarity with my Wampanoag relatives,” she said. “Though our homelands are different, our histories are connected through resistance, resilience, and the sacred responsibility to protect our cultural identities.”

Non-Natives also spoke in support of the event, including Plymouth resident Kristin Thomas.

“I don't care what the issue is. I don't care that potentially the stage was not part of the initial agreement,” she said. “If insurance is an issue now, I don't care. That's our job to make sure this happens.”

The issue has also gotten attention far outside the select board meeting room in Plymouth via social media and news outlets.