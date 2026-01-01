Live results of the 2026 Massachusetts primary elections

Watch below as the results trickle in for Massachusetts’ primaries

Some outcomes are a foregone conclusion. Gov. Maura Healey is all but guaranteed to secure the Democratic Party’s backing for a second term as governor, facing no opponents on the ballot.

But other races have ruffled feathers in Massachusetts, like the face-off between Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Rep. Seth Moulton for the junior senator’s seat. There’s also the Democratic primary for district attorney in Suffolk County — Linda Champion is seeking the seat, Rachael Rollins is hoping to win back her former role and Kevin Hayden is looking to hold onto the role for another term.

To see what races will be on your ballot, including your state House and Senate primaries, look up your address in this state-provided tool.

Check back here often to see the winners as races are called by the Associated Press.

U.S. congressional primaries in Massachusetts