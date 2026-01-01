Bianca Garcia is the 2026 climate and environment reporting fellow.

Bianca is passionate about bringing big science ideas into people's back yards. Bonus points for food stories, or really anything that meshes climate, health, and culture. Her prior work has appeared in Slate, STAT, Maine Public Radio, and North Carolina Public Radio, where she was a 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

She studied Medical Anthropology at Cornell University and has a master's in Media, Medicine, and Health from Harvard Medical School. She fell in love with audio through the radio and podcasting program at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.

Catch her daydreaming about new running routes, knitting, and what she'll cook for dinner.

