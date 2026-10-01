Don Seiffert | GBH

Don Seiffert is the senior digital editor at GBH News, overseeing the news portions of the website. Don is a longtime journalist in the Boston area, acting as managing editor at the Boston Business Journal from 2016 until early 2026. Previously, Don was life sciences editor at the BBJ, covering local biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Don was the editor of the Newton TAB from 2000 to 2006, and suburban editor of the Brockton Enterprise from 2006 to 2010 before his current role at GBH News.

Don is a dad of two children, a cat and a pug and lives in Salem, Mass. Don can make a chicken out of a hand towel. Don has memorized pi to eight significant digits. Don has walked past both Robert Plant and Harrison Ford while in the Boston area without noticing either of them. Don once recorded a YouTube video playing and singing Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin in the voice of Kermit The Frog which has gotten nearly 4,000 views and which is currently one of the top search results on Google when you type for "Led Zeppelin Kermit the Frog."

