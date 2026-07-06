Jeremy Siegel is the host of In Common, a weekly news show that takes listeners on a road trip across Massachusetts for in-depth coverage of the biggest stories driving conversations throughout the state. He is also the global transportation correspondent for The World and GBH News.

Jeremy was previously a co-host of Morning Edition at GBH, where he was a recipient of the USC Annenberg National Health Journalism Fellowship. Before that, he was the host and producer of POLITICO’s daily news podcast. Jeremy has also worked as an anchor and reporter at KQED Public Radio in San Francisco, where his coverage of wildfires won a Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism award for breaking news.

Jeremy's reporting has been featured on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, The World, The California Report, BBC News and The PBS Newshour. An Ohio native, he graduated with a degree in Rhetoric from the University of California Berkeley.