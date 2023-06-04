Arts and Ideas: May 21, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm How a series of dramatic aviation deals led to shrinking legroom, extra charges, and the hassles of air travel, today. From Brazen Presents, "The Closer."

8pm Jazz music is distinctly American, yet it has flavors from regions around the world. From the Smithsonian’s Jazz Singers series, the influences you can hear on Hour 12: "Beyond Each Shining Sea."

9pm A discussion of the international era of endless wars. from Open Source.

10pm “The Fish Printer,” “Talking Friend,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.