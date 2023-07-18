Arts and Ideas: June 11, 2023
Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.
7pm Navigating young love, learning to live in the moment, and how to drive stick shift on a new Moth Radio Hour, produced by us produced in Woods Hole.
8pm For Pride Month, the acclaimed podcast Ear Hustle shares stories about the LGBTQ community inside prison.
9pm Sweden recently won the Eurovision Song Contest, tying the record of seven times. A compilation of songs from past competitions, on GloBeat.
10pm “Into The Woods,” “One Small Stop in Ohio,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.