Arts and Ideas: June 11, 2023

7pm Navigating young love, learning to live in the moment, and how to drive stick shift on a new Moth Radio Hour , produced by us produced in Woods Hole.

8pm For Pride Month, the acclaimed podcast Ear Hustle shares stories about the LGBTQ community inside prison .

9pm Sweden recently won the Eurovision Song Contest, tying the record of seven times. A compilation of songs from past competitions, on GloBeat .