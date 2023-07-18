Arts and Ideas: June 25, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A lifetime of stress reaches a breaking point. A woman retrieves a teddy bear from a Customs Office. A home renovation unearths childhood memories, and more stories about strangers showing kindness from the Moth Radio Hour.

8pm A former foster-parent educator on LGBTQ topics shares tips to be supportive and discerning, and discusses his own transition. From Out in the Bay - Queer Radio from San Francisco .

9pm The Supreme Court should only interpret the Constitution through the lens of the nation’s founders. Yes or no, that’s the topic on Open to Debate (formerly called Intelligence Squared U.S.).