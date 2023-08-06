Arts and Ideas: August 6, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Remembering the Japanese civilians who died and survived the atomic bombs the U.S. dropped 78 years later. Lessons of Nagasaki and Imperial Ambitions.

8pm Poet Saeed Jones in conversation with other poets and writers through archival recordings taped at the New York State Writers’ Institute.

9pm On Sittin’ In, WCAI host John Basile presents a scattered history of rock and roll on Cape Cod.

10pm “Recording the World,” “Birdhouses in Turkey,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.