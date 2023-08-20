Arts and Ideas: August 20, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of children taking the lead on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced by Viki Merrick and Jay Allison right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Free speech is a cherished right, and an opportunity to cause real harm. Finding the balance of protecting free expression and peoples’ well-being on Top of Mind.

9pm On Sittin’ In with WCAI’s John Basile, John’s interviewing Tim Sweeney and members of the Cape Cod Ukulele Club, who’ve helped popularize the instrument in recent years.

10pm “Unfasten,” “I Was Born Cooking,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.