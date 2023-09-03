Arts and Ideas: September 3, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of momentous decisions, massive undertakings, and opportunities with no second chances on a new Moth Radio Hour, produced by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm How the mega-retail chain Toys-R-Us fell apart, on a special from the podcast The Closer.

9pm John Oates, best known for his work with the hit-making duo Hall & Oates, speaks about his six solo albums on The Art of the Song.

10pm Surprising stories, shuffled up in a playlist, from PRX Remix.

