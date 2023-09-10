Arts and Ideas: September 10, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm How microbes and fungi in your immune system protect you from disease, from Big Picture Science.

8pm The lost novel of American poet Muriel Rukeyser set in the first days of the Spanish Civil War. On WFHB's show Interchange.

9pm How to reconsider what a good life is to you, from a professor who teaches a course called “Life Worth Living.” On Kelly Corrigan Wonders.

10pm “Accidental Music,” “Bridge Sounds,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.