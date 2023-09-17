Arts and Ideas: September 17, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Moving through loss, unexpected sources of comfort, and bonds forged in grief… All in a new Moth Radio Hour, produced by us.

8pm A remembrance of Robbie Robertson — the chief song-writer of the influential rock group The Band.

9pm The rural farming area downwind of America’s nuclear bomb tests, and how that community is still dealing with the consequences from NHPR's Outside/In.

10pm “Drumroll,” “No Barrier,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.