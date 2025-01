Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Music fit for a backyard barbecue from Marvin Gaye and Tom Browne, to DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith.

8pm GBH’s series on the major Boston project The Big Dig. This time: "The Turnpike Revolt."

9pm Polarization in American politics can be changed. Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “Cat Organ,” “Doom Dancing,” and more Surprising stories on shuffle on PRX Remix.