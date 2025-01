Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Archival music and sounds from the Smithsonian, this week all focused on the theme of Home.

8pm How labor law in the U.S. would change under the plans in "Project 2025."

9pm The history of String Theory and the science behind it, 30 years on.

10pm “Nature is a Haunted House,” “Crap Artists,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.