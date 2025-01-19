Arts and Ideas: October 27, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Going against the grain, on a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm Training videos made for staff members of the next Conservative Presidential administration.

9pm A radio drama adaptation of the classic horror film Night of the Living Dead. Some credit this film as the inspiration for our modern idea of zombies.

10pm “Cemetery Expedition,” “Recycle Rhythms Coke Can,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.