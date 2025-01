Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm CAI’s John Basile interviews a regional composer and musician about his new album on Sittin' In.

8pm Roll back federal support for single mothers, end abortion access, and analysis of more policies proposed by "Project 2025."

9pm The origin of air conditioning and refrigeration.

10pm “Liberation through Exploration,” “Girlfriend,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.