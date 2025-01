Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A musical pub crawl from the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings archives.

8pm How a conservative political plan for the U-S would eliminate or dismantle agencies like the Department of Education.

9pm Where to find new Latin Music, this Hispanic Heritage Month.

10pm “Defective Tape,” “The Search for the Maltese Falcon,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.