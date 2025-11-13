Arts and Ideas: March 16, 2025

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Going ‘all in’ with true stories told live from the Moth stage in London. On a new Moth Radio Hour, produced at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm Billie Holiday’s recordings with the great big bands of her era.

9pm Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is overstepping the Constitution. Yes or no, that’s the debate.

10pm “Basketball Without Borders,” “Oyster Bunch,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.