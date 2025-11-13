Arts and Ideas: March 2, 2025

Join us every Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Finding bliss. Through Unconventional self-care, and a quest for the perfect gift. True stories told live on a new Moth Radio Hour, produced at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm The formative roles Baltimore and Harlem played in Billie Holiday’s music, from the eight-part series "No Regrets: The Music & Spirit of Billie Holiday."

9pm Separating fact from fear about the future of Artificial Intelligence. On Big Picture Science.

10pm “Where did my English muffin go?,” “Time and Space,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

