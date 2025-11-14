© 2025
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: March 30, 2025

Published March 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Mouth-watering stories of food and the connections it provides, on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm Comparing Billie Holiday to herself, as her approaches to the same songs evolved over time.

9pm What happens to all the data and scientific studies that are being stopped by federal funding cuts. From Big Picture Science.

10pm “This is Toby,” “Recuerdos,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
