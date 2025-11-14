Arts and Ideas: March 30, 2025

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Mouth-watering stories of food and the connections it provides, on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm Comparing Billie Holiday to herself, as her approaches to the same songs evolved over time.

9pm What happens to all the data and scientific studies that are being stopped by federal funding cuts. From Big Picture Science.

10pm “This is Toby,” “Recuerdos,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

