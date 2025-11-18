© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Credit "3 Stones" by Kevin King
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: June 29, 2025

Published June 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm What happens when humans interact with nature, on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce at Atlantic Public Media here in Woods Hole.

8pm A journey to the center of Venus… and the science of what’s inside of other planets and moons in our solar system.

9pm A German Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, and other stories of LGBTQ life in the Nazi era.

10pm “Sunny Mission,” “Make it right,” and more surprising titles on shuffle, PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected