Arts and Ideas: June 29, 2025

7pm What happens when humans interact with nature, on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce at Atlantic Public Media here in Woods Hole.

8pm A journey to the center of Venus… and the science of what’s inside of other planets and moons in our solar system.

9pm A German Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, and other stories of LGBTQ life in the Nazi era.

10pm “Sunny Mission,” “Make it right,” and more surprising titles on shuffle, PRX Remix.