Arts and Ideas: August 24, 2025

7pm An acting teacher forces a student to loosen up, and other stories from people making the best of tough situations. On a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm Latin rock music, wth a focus on songs featuring guitar. From artists like Los Lobos, and Santana.

9pm The rise in problem gambling in the U.S. And why it’s a public health issue.

10pm “Early George Clooney,” and more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.