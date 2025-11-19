Arts and Ideas: October 5, 2025

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Pursuing a bucket list. True stories told live this week on a new Moth Radio Hour. Which we produce here at Atlantic Public Media.

8pm CAI’s Morning Edition host John Basile speaks with composer David Amram about the annual Lowell Celebrates Kerouac festival.

9pm The story of an American Dreamer. One of about 65,000 undocumented students who graduate from U.S. high schools each year.

10pm “Ray's Ruminations,” “41 Hour Bus Ride,” and more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.

