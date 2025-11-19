Arts and Ideas: September 14, 2025

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The social media app TikTok has no place in the classroom. Yes or no, that’s the debate.

8pm Classical Music by composers and musicians of African descent. Including a man known as the "Black Chaupin."

9pm Efforts to control the Mississippi River, 20 years after Hurricane Katrina changed New Orleans’ relationship with the river forever.

10pm “Ray's Ruminations,” “Boris the Mover,” and more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.