Arts and Ideas: January 11, 2026
7pm True stories told live. This week, trying again, fresh starts, and chances at redemption, on a new Moth Radio Hour.
8pm The beginning of a documentary series on how people responded to the California wildfires that tore through Los Angeles a year ago. The first in a documentary series from PRX and Wave Maker Media.
9pm New, unusual, and imaginative music from Box of Visions.
10pm “Guess this Sound,” “Buttons and Switches,” and more on PRX Remix.