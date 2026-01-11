Arts and Ideas: January 11, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas, produced weekly by Atlantic Public Media.

7pm True stories told live. This week, trying again, fresh starts, and chances at redemption, on a new Moth Radio Hour.

8pm The beginning of a documentary series on how people responded to the California wildfires that tore through Los Angeles a year ago. The first in a documentary series from PRX and Wave Maker Media.

9pm New, unusual, and imaginative music from Box of Visions.

10pm “Guess this Sound,” “Buttons and Switches,” and more on PRX Remix.

